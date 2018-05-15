Becoming an adult doesn’t have to be difficult. Younger Millennials and older members of Generation Z who are establishing financial independence have many options when choosing a bank.

In a post on Bankrate, Amanda Dixon gave some simple tips that could make finding a bank easier. Here are five of our favorites.

Tip 1: Examine digital features

Not all banks have the same digital capabilities. Some online banks, for example, don’t offer a smartphone app.

If you are a Millennial or Gen Z, technology is probably your best friend. A bank with a good mobile app can save you time and money.

In a 2014 survey detailing banking trends, the Federal Reserve provides insight into the connection of banking and technology. To help with banking needs, about 72% of Americans have installed mobile applications to their phone, according to the survey.

This staggering number shows how essential apps are to the banking experience.

Tip 2: Think about accessibility

When it comes to banking, another key factor for millennials is accessibility.

Your card was declined while attempting to order a pizza. You want to get to the bottom of the confusion, but it’s pretty late. Hopefully your bank has 24/7 customer service. If your bank offers remote digital help, you may just get that slice after all.

Tip 3: Pay attention to overdraft fees

Young adults should consider the cost of overdrawing a checking account.

Overdraft fees can literally make or break you. It’s the difference between a night on the town, and a quiet evening with Netflix.

In 2015, U.S. overdraft fee revenue totaled $11.16 billion, according to data released by the CFPB.

Tip 4: Don’t rule out credit unions

Finding out what local credit unions offer may take time, however, doing some research could pay off.

Young adults are looking to credit unions for their financial security, partly because they tend to be smaller and more personal. They also allow borrowing at lower interest rates, which can be beneficial to those who may not have a lot to begin with.

“Credit unions offer small dividends, discounted loan rates, reduced fees and other benefits to their members, according to an article written by Devan Goldstein for Nerd Wallet.

A survey conducted by the data and analytics company FICO, determined that bank users close accounts more frequently than their credit union counterparts. About 21% of national bank customers are very likely to open a new account of line of credit with a new bank versus just 8% of credit union members, according to the survey.

Tip 5: Find a bank that fits your lifestyle

The bank you choose should meet your needs. If you’re entrepreneurial, you’ll need a bank that can provide support as you build a business.

For many young adults who are not yet financially established, a bank that meets their price range is important. Finding a bank that matches your financial capabilities can set you up for a successful financial future.