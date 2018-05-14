Assurant Mortgage Solutions, a global provider of risk management solutions, announced it promoted Marc Hinkle to managing director of Assurant Valuations.

In his new role as managing director, Hinkle will oversee the product lines for Assurant Valuations, as well as lead the business' strategy and innovation while strengthening the company's presence in key markets, Assurant explained in a press release.

“Marc’s deep industry expertise and strong leadership capabilities are perfectly aligned to drive performance and lead his team into the future with technological advances and operational excellence,” said Dan Hoppes, Assurant's senior vice president, mortgage solutions.

Hinkle joined the Assurant Valuations team in 2016 as senior vice president. He brings with him more than 20 years of mortgage banking experience including valuations property preservation, and all aspects of mortgage loan servicing. Before joining Assurant, Hinkle held leadership positions at Mortgage Contracting Services, leading teams in both valuations and property preservation operations, and at PHH Mortgage Services where he was responsible for default administration, customer contact centers and loan administration. “His client-centric approach to business will continue to develop our industry-leading client experience. I am confident we will see Marc leverage our resources and strength to drive this business to new heights,” Hoppes said.

Hinkle said he is excited to continue working with the company.

“I look forward to continuing to serve our partners with creative solutions that promote value and extraordinary client experiences,” said Hinkle. “We are experiencing unprecedented opportunities to drive transformation in the mortgage industry, and it’s exciting to be at the forefront of innovation as a part of the Assurant team.”