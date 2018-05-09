Rentalutions announced a full-on rebranding and will re-emerge as Avail. This rebranding falls almost exactly one year after successfully raising $2 million in funding, which allowed the young company to expand its offerings.

The company, now known as Avail, was founded in 2012 as Rentalutions and offers a digital platform for DIY landlords and renters looking to connect. Avail offers online rental listings, applications, and lease templates along with a payment platform, maintenance terminal and tenant vetting services.

During and following the rebranding, Avail will function just the same as it always has, facilitating relationships between more than 200,000 tenants and landlords in the U.S.

In a statement, Avail CEO and Co-founder Ryan Coon said the decision to rebrand came down to a feeling that the best way for Rentalutions to clarify its priorities was by adopting a new name and logo.

“The home is a hugely important place, so we take our role in creating a positive rental experience very seriously,” Coon said.

“Whereas the name ‘Rentalutions’ suggested we were some detached provider of rental software solutions, ‘Avail’ represents what we actually care about. That is, we build relationships and connections that truly benefit both landlords and tenants," he said.