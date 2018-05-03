The data on Q1 2018 keeps rolling in, and it can be a little overwhelming. Don't worry, we have you covered. Here are three top 10 lists that sum up what you need to know about the state of the national multifamily market by the numbers. Notice that the top unpaid balance and new supply markets have the same names in their top threes and that these two lists are have a fairly tight correlation.

Here are the top 10 MSA by UPB according to Fannie Mae’s quarterly release:

1. New York ($25.2 billion)

Sponsor Content

2. Los Angeles ($20.2 billion)

3. Dallas ($13.5 billion)

4. Washington D.C. ($12.1 billion)

5. Houston ($8.8 billion)

6. San Francisco ($8.3 billion)

6. Seattle ($8.3 billion)

8. Atlanta ($7.9 billion)

9. Chicago ($6.4 billion)

10. Miami ($6.3 billion)

Top 10 markets by new supply according to CBRE Research:

1. New York (31,000 units)

2. Dallas-Fort Worth (18,100 units)

3. Los Angeles/Southern California (12,900 units)

4. Miami/South Florida (11,200 units)

5. Seattle (10,900 units)

6. Houston (10,500 units)

7. Denver (9,600 units)

8. Washington, D.C. (9,200 units)

9. Boston (8,300 units)

10. Austin (8,200 units)

Finally, here is the top 10 list of most expensive rental markets in the nation according to Zumper:

1. San Francisco ($3,400/month)

2. New York ($2,900/month)

3. San Jose ($2,470/month)

4. Boston ($2,300/month)

5. Los Angeles ($2,250/month)

6. Washington D.C. ($2,130/month)

6.. Oakland ($2,140/month)

8. Seattle ($1,890/month)

9. San Diego ($1,800/month)

10. Miami ($1,730/month)