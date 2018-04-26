Clear Capital, a national fintech company which won HousingWire's Tech100 award in both 2017 and 2018, announced it plans to double in size over the next five years.

Clear Capital’s success led to Freddie Mac selecting it back in 2014 to power the collateral review of appraisals submitted through the Uniform Collateral Data Portal and to provide the GSE with in-depth feedback regarding the quality and accuracy of the appraisals.

Now, the company announced that in the first quarter of 2018, it hired 61 new employees, including two new senior leaders and 12 new sales team members, with plans to double the company’s size over the next five years.

Of the first-quarter hires, 37 will be based out of its Reno, Nevada, headquarters. Last year, the company hired more than 100 people overall.

“We’ve spent 17 years building Clear Capital from two to more than 500 people across the country,” said Kevin Marshall, Clear Capital president and co-founder. “We’re excited to continue our growth in Northern Nevada, where we have a thriving business and startup culture, great talent and a national Tier 1 University.”

Among the recent hires are Dave Cherner and Val McClain, who will serve on the company’s leadership team as vice president and corporate counsel and vice president of compliance, respectively.

Cherner will be responsible for supporting the company’s legal affairs such as contract negotiation and execution, risk mitigation and government relations efforts.

Previously, Cherner served as the compliance director for a national appraisal management company, where he worked with valuation regulators and stakeholders on the valuation legal landscape. He also previously served as an attorney and chief compliance officer in the accounts receivable management industry.

In his new position, McClain will be responsible for Clear Capital’s operational compliance efforts including risk management, complaint due diligence, regulatory audits and filings and maintaining relationships with government and regulatory bodies.

Before coming to Clear Capital, McClain led teams in finance, mergers and acquisitions and enterprise risk at some of the world’s largest financial institutions.