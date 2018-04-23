Fresh off being acquired by Narrow Gauge Capital, appraisal management company Class Appraisal announced Monday that it named Scot Rose as the company’s new chief innovation officer.

At Class, Rose will be focused on the advancement of appraisal, valuation product and platform innovation as well as leading the firm’s strategic vision in those areas.

Rose, who is a certified residential appraiser, comes to Class from Valuation Connect (formally Urban Lending Solutions Appraisals), where he spent eight years as president, chief valuation officer.

Earlier in his career, Rose spent five years with Fiserv.

“We are thrilled to have Scot join our company as a senior executive,” Class Appraisal President John Fraas said. “Scot brings a great deal of strategic insight and thought leadership to our team and his addition will allow us to continue our commitment to innovate the valuation process while delivering world-class quality and service to our clients.”

Rose also currently serves as the vice chair of the Colorado Board of Real Estate Appraisers.

“Class has a company culture that is unequivocally focused on delivering an unrivaled positive experience for its team members, appraisers and its clients alike,” Rose said.

“This commitment, united with its world-class operating model, is why Class is an industry leader and delivers the highest quality products and services,” Rose added. “The customer centric focus, strong leadership team, market position and vision for the future of our industry is what led me to join Class.”

