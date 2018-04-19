Guild Mortgage announced on Wednesday the launch of Guild 360, an innovative sales, marketing and customer relationship management platform, powered by Salesforce, designed to help the company’s loan officers better connect with each customer and enhance the borrower experience.

“Guild 360 was designed to provide our customers with a more attentive and efficient lending experience,” said Mary Ann McGarry, president and CEO. “It gives our loan officers a single snapshot for each homebuyer and the personalized technology to create more meaningful connections to serve individual customer needs. This high-tech, high-touch experience builds on the culture of customer service excellence that has distinguished Guild Mortgage for more than 55 years.”

Guild 360 integrates Salesforce Sales Cloud and Pardot marketing capabilities with Guild’s proprietary systems and processes, including the Guild sales platform, loan origination system and MyMortgage, its digital mortgage portal, the company explained in their announcement.

With Guild 360, Guild’s loan officers and their teams have one sign-on that allows digital access from current, accurate customer data, including contact information, loan details, the stage of the loan in the lending process and any previous communications, all available on mobile devices or tablets. The platform is specific to each customer lifecycle and integrated into Guild’s servicing platform, the company said.

“With a complete view of each customer at their fingertips, wherever they are, our loan officers will be even more effective and responsive in serving their homebuyers,” said Gabe Minton, executive vice president and chief information officer. “Guild 360 makes the lending process faster and more efficient, which ultimately provides our customers with a better experience.”

The platforms features include automated workflow functions, collaborative communication capabilities, email synchronizations and personalized dashboard to help loan officers manage customer relationships. The company said the new platform gives loan officers the ability to customize customer communications and market new loan products and services through email templates and educational campaigns.

"Technology is changing customer expectations across all industries," said Rohit Mahna, SVP and general manager of financial services at Salesforce. "With Salesforce, Guild Mortgage has built an innovative solution that will empower its loan officers to deliver the fast, personalized lending experience today's borrowers expect. This solution will give them a competitive advantage in meeting the needs of homebuyers and attracting successful loan officers alike."