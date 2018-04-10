In a partnership that brings together two of the preeminent technology companies in the mortgage space, Approved and LendingQB are joining together to launch a wholesale lending platform.

Both Approved, a digital mortgage platform for independent lenders and brokers, and LendingQB, a provider of SaaS loan origination technology solutions, have been named to HousingWire Magazine’s HW Tech100 as one of the top tech companies in housing finance.

Approved was just named to the 2018 HW Tech100, while LendingQB made the list last year.

Now, the two companies are partnering to launch a “best-in-class” digital mortgage experience and wholesale submission platform for lenders and their broker network.

“Approved makes it easy for any broker or lender to take their business online in minutes, and compete with those that have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on technology,” said Andy Taylor, Approved CEO.

“In a world where over 70% of home buyers start their journeys online, buyers are going to move onto the next search result if you don’t offer a competitive user experience,” Taylor added. “By partnering with LendingQB, we’re excited to bring our award-winning tech to even more of the mortgage industry.”

According to the companies, Approved’s platform allows brokers and lenders to streamline the loan application, automate original document collection, and track milestones online.

“Approved offers an innovative method for our wholesale lenders to engage more closely with their broker customers,” David Colwell, vice president of strategy at LendingQB, said.

“By integrating with Approved, we’re able to offer lenders a suite of technology solutions that leverages digital mortgage capabilities across different channels, embedding the user experience directly into the overall lending workflow,” Colwell added. “We are excited to partner with Approved.”

According to the companies, the Approved platform launched this week with select lenders and brokers and is now available nationwide.