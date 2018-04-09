Freddie Mac recently announced it elected Christopher Herbert as a director on the company’s board of directors.

Freddie Mac explained that Herbert holds extensive experience in housing policy and urban development, and will help the company promote a stable housing market and further affordable housing initiatives.

“We are very pleased that Chris is joining the Freddie Mac Board,” said Christopher Lynch, Freddie Mac non-executive chairman. “His deep understanding of housing issues and policy will help the Board advance Freddie Mac’s mission to support the stability of the housing market and promote housing affordability.”

Sponsor Content

Herbert has served as the managing director of Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies and a lecturer in urban planning and design at the Harvard graduate school of design since January 2015.

Before being named managing director, Herbert served as research director from 2010 to 2014, and as research analyst from 1993 to 1997. From 1997 to 2010, Herbert worked as a senior associate at Abt Associates.

Currently, Herbert served on the board of directors of the Homeownership Preservation Foundation, and is a trustee of Greenpath Financial Wellness. He is also a member of the advisory board of the Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging and the advisory council for the Center for Responsible Lending.

He previously served as a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s development research advisory council.