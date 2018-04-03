VantageScore Solutions, the developer of the VantageScore credit scoring model, is hiring former Radian Guaranty and Wells Fargo executive Phillip Bracken to lead the company’s government and mortgage industry relations.

VantageScore, which is a joint venture between Equifax, Experian, and Transunion, announced the hiring on Tuesday.

Bracken comes to VantageScore from Radian, where he was chief policy officer and head of government and industry relations. In this role, Bracken developed policy and managed relations between government regulators, consumer groups, and trade associations.

Prior to joining Radian, Bracken was executive vice president of the home mortgage and consumer finance group at Wells Fargo. Earlier in his career, Bracken was also the president and CEO of Prudential Home Mortgage’s Lender’s Service and Private Label Mortgage Service Corporation.

Bracken also America’s Mortgage Company in 1980, and served as president and CEO for 11 years.

“Phil is widely acknowledged as one of the most thoughtful and driven executives in the mortgage industry and has earned enormous respect over the course of his career,” Barrett Burns, president and CEO of VantageScore Solutions, said. “We are honored to welcome Phil to our team and excited for him to bring his unmatched experience and skillset to continue building strong relationships between VantageScore and industry stakeholders.”

At VantageScore, Bracken will represent the company in the mortgage marketplace, as well as work with legislators, regulators, executives and analysts to further the company’s interests.

“I’d like to thank Barrett and the VantageScore team for welcoming me into this role,” Bracken said. “The mortgage ecosystem rests on dependable yet innovative credit scoring, and I look forward to doing my part in helping move the industry forward for lenders and consumers alike.”