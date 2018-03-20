On Tuesday, which also happens to be International Happiness Day, TMS announced the launch of its new homeownership platform, Happinest.

The company explained the new platform moves the fintech company’s mission beyond mortgage lending, to become a one-stop shop for homeownership by creating an online, go-to resource center for its members.

Happinest, which is free to use, features a suite of tools and services for home buyers to search, finance and insure their home through a nationwide buying and selling search engine, competitive mortgage products, multiple insurance options and other features, the company said in a press release.

Members are able to search property listings, choose a TMS-certified local agent, and finance a home with one of the company’s licensed loan originators, or loanologists, as the company calls them.

“Our goal is to have a relationship with homeowners well before and well beyond the closing table,” said TMS CEO Darius Mirshahzadeh. “By being the go-to source for all things home, we’re going to dial up the joy of owning a home – and dial down the angst of homeownership – to make it a truly happy experience.”

To ease one of the biggest barriers to homeownership, the company also announced the new platform includes up to $13,000 in cash back rewards for members who choose to list, and/or purchase their home from the platform.

Once members find the home they want to buy, they can use the Happinest Finance feature to pre-qualify for a mortgage in as fast as 15 minutes. The Finance feature of the platform is designed to find the ideal loan for each borrower, and to display product options borrowers can take advantage of with TMS, the company explained.

Happinest's Protect feature showcases multiple free insurance quotes to ensure the platform's users they are getting the lowest rate possible when shopping for homeowner’s insurance, mortgage protection or flood insurance. It also includes auto insurance options, the company said.

“In our commitment to grow happiness and position ourselves as a fintech partner to homeowners,” said Mirshahzadeh, “Happinest announces to the world that we’re not just a mortgage company anymore – we’re a full-service homeownership partner.”