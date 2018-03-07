First Guaranty is said to be shutting down one or more of its lending divisions, according to sources.

The info comes on the back of several high-level departures at the company.

One source confirmed that the company's Wholesale division shut earlier this week.

Sponsor Content

First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, is a corporation providing residential mortgage lending services.

In recent years, the company was in expansion mode.

In mid-2016, the company hired Joaquin Torre as senior director of Capital Markets, and William Johns as its new director of enterprise data.

Around the same time, FGIC acquired goodmortgage.com, an online mortgage lender, as the company planned to expand its digital presence.