BOK Financial Mortgage, a division of BOK Financial, recently announced the hiring of Lee Wardlow to lead its mortgage servicing business.

Wardlow will serve as director of loan servicing for BOK Financial Mortgage, which boasts a servicing portfolio of approximately $23.1 billion spread across 144,000 customers in the U.S.

Wardlow joins BOK Financial from Bank of America, where he served 15 years in a servicing leadership role out of the company’s Dallas office.

Wardlow will be based in Dallas, where BOK Financial operates as Bank of Texas.

As director of loan servicing, Wardlow will lead all mortgage servicing functions for BOK Financial Mortgage including servicing, non-performing servicing, servicing administration, cash and investor accounting.

“Lee has a strong history of leading multiple servicing streams like ours while ensuring quality for clients is met,” said Glenn Brunker, president of BOK Financial Mortgage. “His demonstrated leadership for some of the country’s largest mortgage companies makes him an excellent addition to our team and I’m eager to watch him apply his extensive industry expertise for continued growth of the bank.”