HomeBridge Financial Services has announced the promotion of Jamie Zeitz to the newly created position of renovation producing area sales manager for the Southeast region.

In his new role, Zeitz will focus on expanding HomeBridge’s renovation business throughout the Southeast region, as well as overseeing the recruitment of mortgage loan originators for the company, it said.

Zeitz, who is based in Florida, will develop a mentorship program designed to help other HomeBridge associates better promote renovation lending in their markets. Zeitz has received several awards and accolades since joining HomeBridge in 2012, including multiple leadership promotions, the company explained in a press release.

“Renovation mortgage products have been sought after loans in housing markets across the country, but many lenders don’t have the infrastructure to offer them with confidence to home buyers,” Zeitz commented. “HomeBridge has seen overwhelming success in the renovation mortgage space because it provides mortgage loan originators with the tools and support they need to help borrowers make the most of these loans."

Prior to joining HomeBridge five years ago, Zeitz served as a renovation specialist and home mortgage consultant with Wells Fargo.

“Education, infrastructure, and marketing are critical to the success of anyone looking to take advantage of the power that renovation mortgages can provide,” says Steve Marshall, HomeBridge’s national director of renovation lending. “Jamie believed in these loans before he joined HomeBridge, and the multiple promotions he’s received in the last six years are a testament to his prowess in the renovation mortgage space."