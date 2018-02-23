At the close of 2017, data from many of the nation’s top lenders showed their mortgage origination activity decreased from 2016.

Inside Mortgage Finance conducted a report showing the top originators in the third and fourth quarters and full year of 2017. The data even revealed Quicken Loans surpassed Wells Fargo as the top mortgage originator during the fourth quarter, but still came in second for full-year volume.

But the data also revealed many of the nation’s top lenders saw a decrease in origination volume from 2016 to 2017. Out of the 13 lenders below, listed by origination volume from both retail and wholesale, only three saw an increase in their origination volume from 2016 to 2017.

1. Wells Fargo

Origination volume: $94.7 billion Percent change from 2016: -27.2%

2. Quicken Loans

Origination volume: $86 billion Percent change from 2016: -10.1%

3. Bank of America

Origination volume: $50.6 billion Percent change from 2016: -21.2%

4. Chase

Origination volume: $50.3 billion Percent change from 2016: -13.5%

5. loanDepot

Origination volume: $35.1 billion Percent change from 2016: -7.6%

6. Caliber Home Loans

Origination volume: $32.3 billion Percent change from 2016: 10.2%

7. United Wholesale Mortgage

Origination volume: $29.5 billion Percent change from 2016: 28.5%

8. PHH Mortgage

Origination volume: $20.9 billion Percent change from 2016: -41.8%

9. U.S. Bank Home Mortgage

Origination volume: $20.2 billion Percent change from 2016: -13.3%

10. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Origination volume: $20 billion Percent change from 2016: 22.4%

11. Guaranteed Rate

Origination volume: $19.2 billion Percent change from 2016: -15.8%

12. Freedom Mortgage

Origination volume: $17.1 billion Percent change from 2016: -47.6%

13. Stearns Lending

Origination volume: $16.1 billion Percent change from 2016: -8%

The data above shows the top mortgage lender which showed the most growth from 2016 to 2017 was UWM with its increase of 28.5%, followed by Fairway Independent Mortgage with an increase of 22.4% and Caliber Home Loans with its increase of 10.2%.

Of the top 13 mortgage lenders listed above, only three saw annual growth. UWM explained many retail lenders struggle as mortgage interest rates increase, and refinances drop.

“The mortgage broker business is growing and we are partnering with the best brokers in America to help them grow and protect their business with partnership tools and industry-leading technology,” UWM President and CEO Mat Ishbia said. “That’s been a key for us, along with our amazing 2,300+ team members who truly care about delivering amazing service.”