Mortgage lender Waterstone Mortgage has promoted Ericka Smith to vice president of marketing.

Smith joined Waterstone Mortgage as its marketing manager more than two years ago and has played an integral part in the rollout of many of the company’s marketing initiatives, such as the launch of its customer relationship management system and the introduction of a monthly marketing webinar for Waterstone’s loan originators and loan support staff, the company said.

In her new role, Smith will continue to develop and implement major marketing initiatives, which allow Waterstone Mortgage’s loan professionals to better serve their customers and business partners, the company said.

“During her time at Waterstone Mortgage, Ericka has consistently excelled in her role. From building her team to implementing innovative marketing strategies and tools, she has greatly contributed to the overall success of the marketing department,” said Waterstone Mortgage President and CEO Eric Egenhoefer. “We congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion.”