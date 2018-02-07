Mortgage transaction services provider ServiceLink is welcoming Calier “CJ” Russell (pic, below) to their auction team.

Russell is now serving as the Senior Vice President, REO Operations and Client Management.

Russell was previously an SVP at RealtyBid, an online auction platform provided by Chronos Solutions.

In his new role, Russell will be responsible for internal operations as well overseeing ServiceLink Auction’s growing market share by supporting the company’s clients in their loss mitigation and disposition strategies, ServiceLink said in a statement.

Prior to RealtyBid, Russell worked for Ten-X (formerly known as Auction.com) serving there as VP of portfolio management.