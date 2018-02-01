From HW Magazine
What features do buyers really want in today's housing market?
Unpacking which investments pay off in new builds and remodels
Would-be homeowners are inundated with picture-perfect examples of new and remodeled homes brimming with upgrades. But in the real world, homebuilders and investors must calculate the rate of return on these sometimes fleeting trends, weighing what buyers want with what they can actually afford. This feature looks at which features buyers of different age demographics consider the most important, and what that means for sellers.