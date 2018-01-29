Automated compensation software and systems integration solutions provider LBA Ware announced its sales incentive platform, CompenSafe, calculated $1 billion in lifetime origination commissions and operational bonuses in 2017.

The company also experienced notable growth for the year, marked by a 152% increase in total compensation processed and a 130% increase in the number of lenders using the company’s systems integration solution, LOS Talker, LBA Ware explained in a press release.

“2017 has been a year of extraordinary achievement for LBA Ware, marked by more than 100% growth for both CompenSafe and LOS Talker, and by reaching the $1 billion mark in compensation calculated by CompenSafe, we’re now proud members of the ‘three comma club,” said Lori Brewer, CEO of LBA Ware, a HW Tech100 winner.

“Our clients’ success is our success. We provide the go-to platform for incentive compensation, sales performance and actionable insights on which to build a lasting company with motivated, informed and empowered individuals," Brewer said.

In addition to the business growth, LBA Ware, which was founded in 2008, averaged 96% approval for help desk tickets solved and responding to 80% of helpdesk tickets within 24 hours, the company said, adding that its staff received 1,122 hours of internal training.

“LBA Ware has set itself apart as a company that knows the mortgage industry from the ground up and truly understands what our clients expect and need from our solutions,” said Brewer. “Our commitment to providing staff with internal training and offering customers with top-notch support continues to drive the success of our larger strategy to grow business by administering a seamless user experience and delivering superior customer satisfaction. We will continue to prioritize our customers by investing in staff training as growth and need demand.”