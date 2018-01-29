Growing mortgage lender Newfi Lending announced Monday that it is adding John Boyles to serve as the company’s senior vice president of capital markets.

In this role, he will lead the company’s development of its capital markets strategies.

Boyles brings more than 24 years of experience to Newfi, which was founded in 2014.

Most recently, Boyles worked in the retail channel of Freedom Mortgage. Prior to that, Boyles served as Opes Advisors’ vice president of capital markets for more than 10 years. In this role, Boyles oversaw Opes’ correspondent and warehouse banking relationships.

Opes was acquired last year by Flagstar Bancorp.

Now, Boyles is moving to Newfi, which has plans to significantly grow it business this year.

Newfi, a portfolio company of global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, currently has operations in nine states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Utah, and Washington.

According to the company, it has received licensing approval for 16 additional states and plans to operate in more than 20 states by the end of this year.

“The addition of John to our growing team is a major step in developing our bench strength here at Newfi Lending,” Newfi Lending CEO Steve Abreu said. “By adding domain experts like John to our management team, we're deepening our organizational capabilities as well as expanding our ability to find the broad range of loan programs that our customers expect.”