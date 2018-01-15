Mortgage industry management consulting firm Transformational Mortgage Solutions announced today that it has named Beth Ozenghar its new president and chief operating officer. Ozenghar, whose mortgage career spans three decades, served as senior executive advisor with TMS since 2016.

Company founder David Lykken will retain the title of founder and chief transformation officer, focusing on spearheading the firm’s management consulting engagements, the company said in a press release.

While consulting with Transformational Mortgage Solutions for the last two years, Ozenghar also operated an independent mortgage advisory firm. Previously, she served more than a decade as vice president of correspondent lending for AgFirst Farm Credit Bank, where she was responsible for its correspondent division’s operations, secondary marketing, underwriting, and servicing. Prior to that, she served as vice president of secondary marketing at Second National Bank of Warren, and secondary marketing manager at Signal Bank.

“Beth Ozenghar’s depth of mortgage expertise, as well as her consultative temperament, makes her ideal to serve as president and COO of TMS, both for operating our business and serving our treasured clients,” said Lykken. “In this era of unprecedented industry disruption and opportunity, mortgage lenders need experienced guidance from a trusted advisor like never before, and with Beth serving as president, TMS is ideally positioned to deliver on that need.”

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to make a lasting difference in our industry as president and COO of Transformational Mortgage Solutions,” Ozenghar said. “David Lykken has built TMS into an amazing organization that helps mortgage businesses reach their highest potential by focusing on process improvement, people and profitability. Understandably, earning his trust and confidence has been no small accomplishment.”