Growing mortgage technology provider Roostify is boosting its engineering team as the company works to improve its digital lending platform.

Roostify announced Thursday that it hired Adnan Habib as the company’s new vice president of engineering.

In this role, Habib will lead Roostify’s growing product delivery team and will be responsible for making improvements to the Roostify’s digital lending platform.

Habib comes to Roostify from Walmart Labs, where he served as senior director for customer experience and was responsible for various aspects of scaling and streamlining e-commerce verticals for web and mobile platforms for the retail giant.

Prior to working at Walmart, Habib served as director of software development for PayPal, where he led enterprise teams in rebuilding and scaling payments services to support more than 190 million active users in over 200 markets globally.

Before joining PayPal, Habib served as head of engineering for eBay.

“Roostify’s software is now being used by banks across the country to improve consumers’ lending experiences, and we have an obligation to our customers to continue delivering an outstanding, innovative product,” said Rajesh Bhat, CEO and co-founder of Roostify.

“Adnan’s extensive experience in building enterprise scale technologies in financial services and similar verticals will be critical to us as we move into our next phase of growth,” Bhat added. We are excited to have him on board.”

Habib said that he is excited to join Roostify.

“Roostify has created a great product that shines a bright light on the stressful situation of buying a home,” Habib said. “I am looking forward to working with this talented team, building a seamless online lending experience on an enterprise-grade platform and cultivating an innovative engineering culture as we help more lenders across the country.”