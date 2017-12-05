Total Mortgage Services, a Connecticut-based consumer direct and wholesale mortgage lender, announced Tuesday that it plans to expand its branch footprint beyond its home state.

In fact, the company plans to go nationwide.

In a release, the company said that its goal is to “local, community-serving branches” based on the same model the company has used across the state of Connecticut.

To facilitate the growth, Total Mortgage hired Michael Duda as the company’s director of national sales, a newly created position.

Duda brings 25 years of experience to the role, having worked in retail, wholesale, and correspondent lending prior to joining Total Mortgage.

Duda said the company plans to grow its geographic footprint to 12 new states over the next 12 months.

“We call it our 12 in 12 initiative,” Duda said.

“Between our rapidly evolving marketing technology, and the efficient operational platform Total Mortgage has become known for, we’re expecting rapid growth nationwide," Duda added. “We’ve already seen some incredible success with our most recent branch acquisitions. The industry is beginning to notice, and we're ready for what comes next.”