An accomplished senior executive with diversified sales and operations experience creating and leading a portfolio of mortgage servicing and origination businesses representing $800 million in annual revenue, Barry Sando possesses a strong track record of timely, profit-maximizing decisions in rapidly changing competitive environments.

As managing director of risk management and workflow at CoreLogic, Sando oversaw the opening of the company’s new Dallas campus in 2017. Designed to embody the spirit of “One CoreLogic,” the open-plan facility furthers a culture of connectivity, collaboration and community that is essential to foster innovation and drive growth.

In 2017, Sando also led the launch of one of the solutions that came out of the CoreLogic Innovation Labs—Property Tax Estimator, an automated solution designed to help improve the accuracy of property tax data. He also led the CoreLogic Tax Transformation Project, which migrated and unified the company’s extensive Tax Payment Services data assets and applications onto a more advanced platform. The investment is helping to ensure stronger alignment with roadmap modernization initiatives for next-generation product enhancements.

During his career spanning 30 years, Sando has led major initiatives encompassing strategic planning, sales management, mortgage servicing operations, business transformation, leadership development and organizational effectiveness. He is especially recognized for creating high performance cultures that attract and retain diverse talent.

What has been your secret to success?

“I’ve surrounded myself with innovative, driven, highly capable and passionate team members. Having a strong team around me has also allowed me to step outside my comfort zone.”