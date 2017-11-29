Earlier this year, Nextdoor, the neighborhood social network, expanded into real estate by launching a real estate section on its website and in its app that featured real estate listings in the user’s neighborhood and nearby areas.

The company’s co-founder and CEO, Nirav Tolia, told HousingWire that the company’s expansion into real estate felt like an “absolute natural” extension of the company’s service.

“From the very beginning, some of the most popular neighborhood conversations on Nextdoor have been about homes for sale and the local real estate market,” Tolia told HousingWire. “The launch of our new real estate category makes it easy for neighbors to easily find listings for nearby homes for sale and identify and connect with the most recommended real estate professionals in their local area.”

As it turns out, the company’s push into real estate has proven successful and the company plans to expand the service into new cities.

The company initially launched its real estate service in 10 major markets, including the greater Atlanta area, Austin, San Francisco Bay Area, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento and San Diego.

Since then, Nextdoor expanded into Seattle; Tucson, Arizona; Waco, Texas; as well as Santa Barbara and Fresno, California.

And now, Nextdoor is expanding its real estate listings service again.

The company said Wednesday that its launching in three new markets: Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; Washington, D.C.; and Tampa-Saint Petersburg, Sarasota, Florida.

The company said those markets were selected for expansion based on the demand in those areas.

The site launched in 2011 and now more than 150,000 neighborhoods across the country have created private online communities for their neighborhoods where they can ask questions, get to know one another, and exchange local advice and recommendations – and now find real estate too.