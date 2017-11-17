CoesterVMS, a national appraisal management company, announced this week that it added Jotheeiswary Vijayantheran as the company’s new chief financial officer.

Vijayantheran joins CoesterVMS from Dell Australia, where she was financial controller.

Vijayantheran brings more than 15 years of experience in financial management, technology implementation, budgeting, pricing, and procurement finance to CoesterVMS, having experience managing regional, national, and global portfolios for companies such as Dell Asia, Australia, and Global as well as Motorolla Malaysia.

Most recently, Virayantheran managed Dell Australia and New Zealand Consumer and Small Medium Business channels. In this role, she oversaw the three main business channels including Direct by Dell, Enterprise, and Retail.

At CosterVMS, Virayantheran will oversee the company’s financial initiatives and will have various responsibilities, including strategic partnerships, technology initiatives, budgeting, and forecasting.

“Jotheeiswary is very talented and has a tremendous amount of experience in areas that fit nicely with the future of the mortgage banking industry,” CoesterVMS CEO Brian Coester said.

“We are ecstatic to bring her on board as a member of the Coester team. With her many years of experience in finance and technology as well as array of accomplishments and past responsibilities, she has demonstrated her vigorous work ethic and attention to detail,” Coester continued. “We are excited to work with her, and look forward to all that she will bring to the company that will allow us to better serve our clients, and make our vision a reality.”

Vijayantheran said that she is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I'm excited to work for a company that continually strives to be a household name in the appraisal industry, and am looking forward to working with CoesterVMS to make their vision a reality,” Vijayantheran said.