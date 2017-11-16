Notarize, a remote notary platform, announced it updated to its Notarize Mortgage Platform to include a suite of new services that allows the entire industry to connect and serve buyers and sellers online.

The platform includes three new products: Notarize for Title Agents, The Notarize Title Network, and The Notarize Smart Routing Service.

The three products work to address the role of the title agent in real estate and mortgage transactions, with Stewart Title, ValuAmerica, Community Closing Network, Florida Agency Network, and Commonwealth USA Settlements opting to be the first title agencies to use the platform.

Through the first product, Notarize for Title Agents, agents can offer online closings to their buyers and sellers.

Meanwhile, Notarize Title Network allows agents to receive, review and administer lender orders for online closings as well.

Lastly, Notarize Smart Routing Service helps lenders and title agents best understand the technology available to them and how they can take advantage of online closings

Lenders and title agents can use the service to determine where online closings are available, which parties are eligible to participate, which title agencies can support the closing, who is available to insure it, and which secondary market investors will purchase it.

“Title agents play an essential role in every real estate transaction and there was an opportunity to build out our Notarize for Mortgage solution to meet their specific needs,” said Pat Kinsel, founder and CEO of Notarize. “Notarize for Title Agents and the Notarize Title Network empower agents with technology to serve buyers and sellers online no matter where they’re located.”