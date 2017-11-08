U.S. Bank announced it is moving more than 1,000 employees in its home mortgage business to one main location in the Twin Cities, according to an article in Nicole Norfleet.

From the article:

“This move is really about getting home mortgage employees in the Minneapolis area under one roof,” said Tom Wind, president of U.S. Bank Home Mortgage, in a statement. “At U.S. Bank we put people first, and we believe that this central location will offer a great opportunity to improve both employee collaboration and satisfaction.”

The article added that the move to the new office in Hopkins, Minnesota will take more than a year to complete.

The news comes shortly after U.S. Bank announced a major push toward digital mortgages, partnering with Blend to create a digital mortgage platform.

At the time, Winds said, “The partnership with Blend has allowed us to significantly accelerate our time to market with an industry-leading customer experience. Leveraging Blend's dynamic online application, data services and customer connectivity allows us to focus on our strengths as a trusted advisor offering a broad range of products to help customers achieve their homeownership goals.”