Movement Mortgage, a nationwide mortgage lender, announced Monday that it hired Ryan Rosenthal as regional​ ​builder​ ​manager​ ​for​ ​the​ ​California​ ​and​ ​Hawaii markets.

Rosenthal joins Movement Mortgage from HomeBridge​ ​Financial​ ​Services, where he was division builder manager. Earlier in his career, Rosenthal served in a variety of roles for companies including Bank of America and Prospect Mortgage.

“Ryan​ ​is​ ​a​ ​proven​ ​subject​ ​matter​ ​expert​ ​in​ ​working​ ​with​ ​homebuilders​ ​and​ ​their​ ​buyers’ financing​ ​needs,” Larry​ ​Kidd,​ ​Movement​ ​Mortgage​ ​regional builder​ ​sales​ ​manager, said.Ryan Rosenthal

“He​ ​is​ ​also​ ​a​ ​supreme​ ​culture​ ​fit​ ​for​ ​Movement​ ​Mortgage​ ​because​ ​of​ ​his passionate​ ​leadership​ ​and​ ​commitment​ ​to​ ​people,” Kidd added.​ “​He​ ​is​ ​the​ ​best​ ​choice​ ​to​ ​lead​ ​a​ ​movement​ ​of change​ ​in​ ​the​ ​builder​ ​world​ ​on​ ​the​ ​West​ ​Coast.”​​  