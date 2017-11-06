Movement Mortgage, a nationwide mortgage lender, announced Monday that it hired Ryan Rosenthal as regional builder manager for the California and Hawaii markets.
Rosenthal joins Movement Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, where he was division builder manager. Earlier in his career, Rosenthal served in a variety of roles for companies including Bank of America and Prospect Mortgage.
“Ryan is a proven subject matter expert in working with homebuilders and their buyers’ financing needs,” Larry Kidd, Movement Mortgage regional builder sales manager, said.
“He is also a supreme culture fit for Movement Mortgage because of his passionate leadership and commitment to people,” Kidd added. “He is the best choice to lead a movement of change in the builder world on the West Coast.”