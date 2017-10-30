People Movers Servicing

PHH promotes Madeline Flanagan to senior vice president and general counsel

Replaces William Brown, who is stepping down as part of leadership changes

October 30, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS PHH PHH Corp. PHH Corporation PHH Mortgage PHH Mortgage Corporation
office desk

Earlier this year, PHH Corp. shook up its senior management, making several moves, including replacing Glen Messina as president and CEO with Robert Crowl, who had served as the company’s chief financial officer since 2012.

Also included among those moves was William Brown, the company’s senior vice president and general counsel. At the time, PHH said that Brown was expected to remain with PHH until the end of the year to “support the continued execution of the company’s strategic actions.”

Now, Brown’s departure and what the company plans to do next have become a little clearer.

PHH announced Monday that Madeline Flanagan will succeed Brown as senior vice president and general counsel of PHH, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Flanagan has served as senior vice president and general counsel of PHH Mortgage, the company’s mortgage subsidiary, since 2012.

Flanagan joined PHH in 2002 with more than 25 years of experience as a mortgage and banking attorney. Flanagan was promoted to senior vice president and general counsel of PHH Mortgage in 2012. In this role, Flanagan has responsibility for all aspects of legal services, including contract administration, licensing, regulatory compliance, mortgage transactions and mortgage litigation.

In a release, PHH said the moves are part of its strategy to cut costs as it transitions to a business focused on mortgage subservicing and portfolio retention services.

“We are fortunate to have a 15-year veteran of the company and someone as qualified as Madeline ready to step into the General Counsel role,” Crown said of the move. “She has extensive experience across a number of legal and regulatory areas and has deep knowledge of the mortgage industry. She is a proven leader within our organization and I am confident she is the right person to lead the execution of our legal strategy to support our overall strategic direction.”

Of Brown, who is leaving PHH after 32 years, Crowl said he has been a valuable member of the team for a long time.

“Bill has provided invaluable leadership and legal expertise for PHH for over three decades, a period in which the mortgage industry has experienced tremendous business, legal and regulatory changes,” Crowl said.

“He has built an exceptional legal organization that oversaw multiple strategic transactions and has performed his duties as General Counsel with extraordinary devotion, a tireless work ethic and always with the highest standards of integrity,” Crowl said. “I want to thank Bill for his significant contributions to PHH during his 32-year tenure with the company and his continuing support through the end of the year to ensure a smooth leadership transition.”

Additionally, PHH announced that Ryan Melcher, assistant general counsel and assistant secretary of PHH, will assume the role of corporate secretary, a role currently held by Brown.

Melcher, who is currently responsible for all legal matters with respect to finance and capital markets, will assume the role of vice president, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary on Jan. 1, 2018 and will report to Flanagan.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

PHH adds Stephen Staid as senior vice president of servicing

PHH shakes up senior leadership, CEO Glen Messina departing

PHH Home Loans promotes Kevin McGarrity to Northeastern regional executive

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Cordray pleads directly with Trump to save CFPB’s arbitration rule

Paul Manafort accused of laundering millions in foreign money through U.S. real estate

Lennar merger will create nation’s largest homebuilder

Direct homebuyer OfferPad expanding to Charlotte

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?