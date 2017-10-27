Lending

[Video] MBA chairman on trade group's top 3 priorities for next year

Should the industry expect GSE reform in 2018?

October 27, 2017
Brena Swanson
Dave Motley

Fresh into his new position as chairman of the Mortgage Bankers AssociationColonial Savings President Dave Motley joined HousingWire to discuss the next big initiatives for the association heading into 2018.

 

 

The MBA swore in its new chairman, chairman-elect and vice chairman at its 2017 Annual Convention and Expo in Denver, officially bringing in a new year for the mortgage industry.

In the video above, Motley talks about the three big things that the MBA is looking to work on under his leadership.

Make sure to watch to the end to see Motley’s thoughts on GSE reform. Will it happen in 2018? 2019?

 


Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

