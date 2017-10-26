[Video] HousingWire Rising Star gives her tips on how to recruit the best mortgage people

As one of the mortgage industry’s top young talent, who better to give advice on how to get more young professionals into the space than HousingWire 2017 Rising Star Ashley Gunn.

Gunn is currently an associate director with the Mortgage Bankers Association. However, her history in the space goes way back, which includes starting a nonprofit to provide homes to low-income, inner-city families when she was still in high school.

During the MBA’s annual convention and expo in Denver this year, Gunn sat down with HousingWire to talk about how to get fresh talent into the space.

Gunn shares thoughts on what she would tell someone who is thinking about getting into the mortgage business, along with why she enjoys the mortgage industry.

Watch it all in the video above.