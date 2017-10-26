Lending

[Video] HousingWire Rising Star gives her tips on how to recruit the best mortgage people

MBA's Ashley Gunn shares her thoughts on new mortgage talent

October 26, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Ashley Gunn MBA Millenials Mortgage Bankers Association young professionals
Ashley Gunn

As one of the mortgage industry’s top young talent, who better to give advice on how to get more young professionals into the space than HousingWire 2017 Rising Star Ashley Gunn.

 

 

Gunn is currently an associate director with the Mortgage Bankers Association. However, her history in the space goes way back, which includes starting a nonprofit to provide homes to low-income, inner-city families when she was still in high school.  

During the MBA’s annual convention and expo in Denver this year, Gunn sat down with HousingWire to talk about how to get fresh talent into the space.

Gunn shares thoughts on what she would tell someone who is thinking about getting into the mortgage business, along with why she enjoys the mortgage industry.

Watch it all in the video above. 

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Here are tips on knowing whether to build, buy or partner for mortgage technology

MBA chief economist: The answer to the rising cost to produce a mortgage

[Video] Is the market ready for the coming increase in households?

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Is SoFi looking to be acquired? Held talks with Charles Schwab

Realogy CEO announces retirement, names replacement

[Video] MBA chief economist on what to watch for in mortgage lending in 2018

Welcome home: Ally steadily grows mortgage business

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?