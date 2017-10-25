Real Estate Valuations

New home sales 10-year high baffles economists

What waiting one month could mean for new home prices

October 25, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Home Price housing inventory HUD New Home Sales U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development U.S. Census Bureau
construction

After hitting a new low in August, new home sales surged in September to their fastest pace in the past decade, according to the latest report released jointly by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Sales of new single-family houses in September surged to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 667,000 sales, the report showed. This is up a full 18.9% from 561,000 new home sales in August and up 17% from 570,000 sales in September 2016. The increase marked the fastest pace of home sales in 10 years.

This sudden increase came much to the shock of economists, who said September would likely see a slight drop in home sales.

“Expectations were for a modest decline in sales as the current sales component of the NAHB’s Housing Market Index slipped in September and purchase applications were down in the MBA’s mortgage applications survey for August,” Nationwide Chief Economist David Berson said, explaining applications tend to be an indicator of sales activity.

However unexpected the news, experts were thrilled, saying this is the news they’ve been waiting to here.

“Now this is the kind of new home sales activity we need and expect to be seeing, especially after what was a pretty weak and disappointing summer selling season made worse by a string of Hurricane disruptions,” Zillow Chief Economist Svenja Gudell said. “And upward revisions to initially reported summer numbers, however modest, only sweeten the news.”

The chart below shows that not only was the increase significant compared to previous months, put it also hit the highest number of sales since at least September 2012.

Click to Enlarge

New home sales

(Source: U.S. Census Bureau, HUD)

One expert explained the sudden surge could be due to the rebuilding activity in the hurricane disaster areas.

“Newly built homes were purchased at a furious pace last month, potentially driven by accelerated activity in the south following hurricanes Harvey and Irma,” Quicken Loans Vice President Bill Banfield said. “This unexpected surge can help with home inventory which, just a month prior, was at a 20-year low.”

“As owners in existing homes move on to newly built ones, it frees up availability of smaller starter homes for those looking to become homeowners for the first time,” Banfield said.

But another expert suggested the increase was due to the low number of sales from the previous three months.

"September's new home sales jumped strongly, stemming what could have been a three-month skid,” Trulia Chief Economist Ralph McLaughlin said. “What's also promising is that sales are up strongly in the South, suggesting the streak of hurricanes that hit there have had little impact on demand for new homes.”

The report also showed that the difference of even just one month can change everything. The median sales price of new homes sold in September increased to $319,700, up from $300,200 in August. The average sales price came in at $385,200 for the month.

But despite this increase from the previous month, one expert explained the gap between new and existing home sale prices continues to narrow.

“The price gap between new and existing homes has narrowed since earlier this year, making new construction a more viable and competitive option for buyers,” Redfin Chief Economist Nela Richardson said. “This combined with a larger stock of new construction inventory makes new home construction a key driver in today's market.”

“Redfin data finds new homes represent a growing share of the market over the past five years, rising from one in 13 homes for sale in September 2012 to one in eight homes in September 2017,” Richardson said.

Housing inventory fell to 279,000 new homes for sale, down from 284,000 new homes in August. This represents a supply of 5 moths at the current sales rate.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Economists draw mixed conclusions over May new home sales report

New home sales soar above market expectations

New home sales plummet more than 11% in April

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Vice President Pence casts tie-breaking vote to kill CFPB arbitration rule

Home prices pick up speed in August

HELOC originations set to double over next 5 years

National Credit-reporting System announce election of new CEO

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?