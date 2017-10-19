Servicing

Ocwen reaches mortgage servicing settlement with Texas

Latest in string of settlement with state mortgage regulators

October 19, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Mortgage servicer mortgage servicing Mortgage servicing rights Ocwen Ocwen Financial Ocwen Loan Servicing Texas Texas homes Texas housing Texas real estate
Texas flag

Another day, another mortgage servicing settlement for Ocwen Financial.

Recently, the nonbank has been on settlement streak, reaching agreements with 20 of the 33 states that took regulatory actions against Ocwen earlier this year over alleged escrow issues and restricted Ocwen’s ability to acquire new mortgage servicing rights and originate new loans.

The first round of settlements included with Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. Then came New Mexico, Virginia, West Virginia; followed by Alabama and Minnesota; and most recently, Arkansas, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia.

Now, it’s Texas’ turn.

Ocwen disclosed Thursday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it reached an agreement with Texas to remove the state’s mortgage servicing restrictions.

But, just like Ocwen’s previous settlements, this new agreement with Texas carries some conditions.

As with the previous settlements, Ocwen’s agreement with Texas prohibits the nonbank from acquiring any new residential mortgage servicing rights until April 30, 2018.

Ocwen also agreed to develop a plan to move away from its proprietary REALServicing platform, which is used to process and apply borrower payments, communicate payment information to borrowers, and maintain loan balance information.

Each of the states’ consent agreements, including the new one with Texas, restrict Ocwen from boarding new loans through REALServicing. Ocwen said that this restriction does not apply to loans already serviced on REALServicing, including modifications or loans that are converted to an arrangement where Ocwen acts as a subservicer.

Ocwen must also develop a new plan to “enhance” the way it handles consumer complaints.

Additionally, Ocwen must provide reports on its financial condition to the state for three years.

As with the previous agreements, Ocwen neither admitted nor denied liability. Ocwen also noted that the agreement does not include any monetary fines or penalties.

“Ocwen is pleased to have reached a resolution with Texas, which brings the total number of states where we have reached a resolution to 21,” Ocwen spokesperson John Lovallo said in a statement. “We continue to work cooperatively with the remaining 10 state regulatory agencies and two state attorneys general to reach acceptable resolutions.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Ocwen reaches $223 million settlement with California over servicing violations

Ocwen settles with more states to relax mortgage servicing restrictions

Ocwen settles with three more states to ease mortgage servicing restrictions

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Assurant Mortgage Solutions names Marc Connelly as national sales director

New American Funding adds former PrimeLending president Scott Bristol to executive team

Consolidated Analytics buys PCA Appraisal Management

SIFMA voices concern about secondary market impact of rapid VA loan refinancing

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?