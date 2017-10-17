Servicing

Ocwen settles with three more states to ease mortgage servicing restrictions

Add Arkansas, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. to the list

October 17, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Mortgage servicer mortgage servicing Ocwen Ocwen Financial Ocwen Loan Servicing Tennesse banking Tennessee Tennessee real estate
meeting table

Ocwen Financial’s streak of settling with states that previously took regulatory actions against Ocwen over alleged escrow issues by restricting Ocwen’s ability to acquire new mortgage servicing rights and originate new loans in each state continued Tuesday.

The nonbank disclosed Tuesday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it reached agreements with Arkansas, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia, bringing the total number of states it’s settled with to 20.

Recently, Ocwen settled with Alabama and Minnesota. Before that, it was New Mexico, Virginia, and West Virginia. The first round of settlements included with Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Many of the states previously took regulatory actions against Ocwen over alleged escrow issues by restricting Ocwen’s ability to acquire new mortgage servicing rights and originate new loans in each state.

These new settlements contain similar terms as the previous settlements, which remove some of the restrictions on Ocwen’s business but establish new ones as well, but the settlement with Tennessee goes a step further.

Tennessee’s original consent order laid out a series of concerns about Ocwen’s financial condition, including whether Ocwen had enough money on hand to continue to function as a going concern.

The new agreement with Tennessee requires Ocwen to provide ongoing financial reporting to the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions, which would allow the department to monitor the Ocwen’s financial position.

As with the previous settlements, Ocwen’s new settlements with Arkansas and the District of Columbia prohibit the nonbank from acquiring any new residential mortgage servicing rights until April 30, 2018.

Ocwen also agreed to develop a plan to move away from its proprietary REALServicing platform, which is used to process and apply borrower payments, communicate payment information to borrowers, and maintain loan balance information.

Each of the states’ consent agreements restrict Ocwen from boarding new loans through REALServicing. Ocwen said that this restriction does not apply to loans already serviced on REALServicing, including modifications or loans that are converted to an arrangement where Ocwen acts as a subservicer.

As with the previous agreements, Ocwen neither admitted nor denied liability. Additionally, none of the agreements call for any monetary fines or penalties.

“Ocwen is pleased with the progress we are making to reach resolutions on the state regulatory actions brought against the company,” Ocwen spokeperson John Lovallo said in a statement. “These latest settlements bring the total number of states where we have reached a resolution to 20. We continue to work cooperatively with the remaining 11 state regulatory agencies and two state attorneys general to reach acceptable resolutions.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Ocwen settles with more states to relax mortgage servicing restrictions

Ocwen begins settling with states to remove mortgage servicing restrictions

Ocwen dodges SEC investigations; settles with 3 more states

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

New York cracks down on title insurers with new rules for kickbacks, fees

Lone Wolf Technologies acquires Instanet Solutions

California extends Wells Fargo business ban for another year, at least

Redfin Mortgage expanding to Illinois

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?