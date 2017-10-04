Servicing

Ocwen dodges SEC investigations; settles with 3 more states

Reaches similar agreements with New Mexico, Virginia, West Virginia

October 4, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Mortgage servicer mortgage servicing Multi-State Mortgage Committee Ocwen Ocwen Financial Ocwen Loan Servicing SEC Securities and Exchange Commission
office desk

The dominoes continue to fall for Ocwen Financial.

Last week, Ocwen reached settlement agreements with a total of 10 states that remove some of restrictions that were placed on their mortgage business as part of a multi-state regulatory action against the nonbank earlier this year.

And Wednesday morning, Ocwen announced that over the last week, it reached settlements with three additional states to remove each state’s mortgage servicing restrictions.

Ocwen also announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission concluded two different examinations of the nonbank’s business, and said that the agency will not be seeking enforcement actions in either matter.

Ocwen’s new settlements are with the states of New Mexico, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Previously, the nonbank reached settlements with Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Many of the states previously took regulatory actions against Ocwen over alleged escrow issues by restricting Ocwen’s ability to acquire new mortgage servicing rights and originate new loans in each state.

These new settlements contain similar terms as the previous settlements, which remove some of the restrictions on Ocwen’s business but establish new ones as well.

As with the previous settlements, Ocwen’s new settlements with New Mexico, Virginia, and West Virginia prohibit the nonbank from acquiring any new residential mortgage servicing rights until April 30, 2018.

Ocwen also agreed to develop a plan to transition to a new servicing system, which would move Ocwen away its proprietary REALServicing platform, which is used to process and apply borrower payments, communicate payment information to borrowers, and maintain loan balance information.

Each of the states consent agreements restrict Ocwen from boarding new loans through REALServicing. Ocwen said that this restriction does not apply to loans already serviced on REALServicing, including modifications or loans that are converted to an arrangement where Ocwen acts as a subservicer.

Under the terms of the agreements, Ocwen is allowed to merge with or acquire an unaffiliated company to facilitate the transfer from REALServicing, but Ocwen is required to give the state regulators 30-days notice and the states must not object to the deal.

Ocwen also agreed to engage an auditor to perform an escrow review of approximately 9,000 loans, and agreed to develop corrective actions plans for errors identified in the review and “provide appropriate consumer remediation.”

Ocwen said that in reaching the agreements, the company did not admit or deny liability in these settlements, and noted that none of these agreements contain any monetary fines or penalties.

“Ocwen is pleased to have reached resolutions with three additional states to resolve regulatory actions brought against the company, bringing the total number of states where we have reached a resolution to 15,” Ocwen spokesperson John Lovallo said in a statement. “We continue to work cooperatively with the remaining 16 state regulatory agencies and two state attorneys general to reach acceptable resolutions.”

Ocwen also disclosed that it received two letters from the SEC earlier this week, stating that the agency concluded two investigations.

The first investigation, stretching back to February 2015, covered the use of collection agents by mortgage loan servicers. In March 2016, Bloomberg reported that the SEC was investigating several nonbanks for “prematurely unleashing debt collectors on delinquent borrowers.”

Ocwen’s portion of that investigation now appears to be over, as Ocwen disclosed that the SEC said that it will not be seeking an enforcement action in the matter.

The second SEC investigation, which Ocwen disclosed in February 2016, dealt with the “fees and expenses charged in connection with liquidated loans and REO properties held in non-agency RMBS trusts.”

According to Ocwen, the SEC also closed that investigation without issue.

“In addition, we are pleased that the SEC has concluded both of the investigations we have previously disclosed,” Lovallo said.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Ocwen settles with more states to relax mortgage servicing restrictions

Ocwen begins settling with states to remove mortgage servicing restrictions

Ocwen facing CFPB investigation, potential fine for servicing practices

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners finalizes acquisition of majority interest in Ten-X

Christopher Whalen signs on as senior consultant at Ocwen

Roofstock raises $35 million to expand online platform for single-family rental investors

Fidelity National Financial acquires majority interest in SkySlope

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?