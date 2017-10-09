Informative Research adds industry veteran Renae Sherman

Informative Research, a mortgage technology provider, named Renae Sherman vice president of Business Development and Innovation.

The Orange County, Calif.-based company selected Sherman to lead the development and execution strategy of IR’s technology solutions.

In her new role, she’ll help progress the company’s goal to digitize the mortgage loan process for their clients.

“We needed someone that was going to expand the usability of our solutions, think outside the box, and focus on what our clients need today, next year, and 10 years from now,” said Sean Buckner, president and CEO of Informative Research.

Sherman brings more than 20 years of experience to the position and was most recently the director of mortgage data strategy and business development for Experian.

“With IR, I’m determined to help evolve our technology so our clients can close more loans securely and effectively,” said Sherman.