Real Estate

Northwest Realtors: October is the best month for home shopping

Housing inventory to hit its peak

October 6, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Home Price Housing demand housing inventory Northwest MLS
Houses sunset

As summer fades into fall, Realtors in the Northwest area explained now is the perfect time to buy a home since housing inventory will begin to reach its peak levels in October, according to the latest report from Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

“October will be the best month for selection and availability until late February,” said John L Scott chairman and CEO J. Lennox Scott on the latest statistics from Northwest MLS.

A recent analysis from Trulia also showed that autumn is the best time of year to buy a starter home due to decreasing demand, and increase in housing inventory and cooling home prices.

Housing Inventory increased to 1.7 months’ supply by the end of the month in September, matching 2017’s high that was first hit in February, according to the report which covers 23 counties in and around Washington state. While this is still well below the four to six month supply of a balanced market, it is an improvement from 1.55 months’ supply in August.

But while demand is beginning to cool for the year, allowing for inventory to rebuild, it is still up significantly from last year.

“We continue to have very strong buyer demand as the typical seasonal slowdown begins for new listings,” Scott said.

Members of the Northwest MLS added 10,120 new listings during September, up slightly from last year’s 10,029. By the end of the month, there were 15,888 single family homes and condos still listed on the MLS database. This is down 12.4% from last year’s 18,136 listings.

Home prices also continue to soar, rising more than 12% from last year’s $340,000 to $385,000 this year in the Northwest area.

“The entire region is off the charts,” said Mike Grady, Coldwell Banker Bain president and chief operating officer, referencing the latest numbers from the Case-Shiller Home Price Index. It shows Seattle area home prices have spiked 13.5% in the past year, well above second place Portland with its 7.6% average and more than twice the national average of 5.9%.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Median home prices climbed nearly 20% in Northwest metros in July

When is the best time of year to buy a starter home?

Northwest housing market cools amidst raging wildfire

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Fannie Mae: Boomers won’t own their home free and clear before retirement

Ever-mobile Millennial housing demand unchecked by rising mortgage rates

Jobs plummet further than expected in wake of recent storms

Zillow introduces 3D technology app to real estate agents

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?