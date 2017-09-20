Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

When is the best time of year to buy a starter home?

Inventory high while prices are low

September 20, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Fall Home Price housing inventory Trulia West
fall house neighborhood

Historically, one time of year stands out above the rest as being the best time to buy a starter home, according to a new Inventory and Price Watch report from Trulia.

During this time, starter home inventory increases about 7%, which leads to listing prices falling between 3.1% and 4.8% lower than in other parts of the year, the report shows.

The best time of year to buy a starter home, according to Trulia’s report, is fall, or between October 1st and December 31st. During this time, 70 of the largest 100 U.S. metros see peak levels of starter home inventory, and home prices begin to fall, eventually hitting their annual lows in January through March.

The chart below shows most metros see their inventory peak in October, and many see peaks in November, December and even headed in to January and February.

Click to Enlarge

Trulia

(Source: Trulia)

The markets with the largest seasonal fluctuations in starter home inventory are located in the western U.S. Seven of the top 10 metros with the largest seasonal swings are in the west. San Jose typically sees the highest jump in starter homes at 42% higher than the first quarter average.

Consequently, seven of the top 10 metros which see the largest drop in listing prices are also in the west. Wichita, Kansas, made the top of the list of metros to see the largest price drop with listing prices 18.6% lower than the first quarter average.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

When is the best time of year to buy a home?

Looking to buy a home? Now is not the time

NAR: Existing home sales will see best year since 2006

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Here’s what quantitative un-easing could mean for the housing market

Fed makes it official: Quantitative un-easing process to begin in October

Existing home sales drop to lowest point since last year

Bay Area residents consider great exodus in response to rising home prices

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.