Lending

Waters' bill gives power to Fed to shut down megabanks

Wells Fargo "definately qualifies" to be shut down

October 4, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Maxine Waters mega banks Regulation Wells Fargo
congress

After a year full of discovering multiple scandals at Wells Fargo, starting with the fake account scandal, several Representatives came together to introduce a bill that would give the federal government more control over megabanks.

Ranking Member of the House Committee on Financial Services Maxine Waters, D-Calif., introduced The Megabank Accountability and Consequences Act Wednesday in a press conference.

Waters, an outspoken critic against Wells Fargo in recent months, explained the bill would give the Fed the ability to shut down any megabank that repeatedly harms consumers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other federal banking regulators would examine banks and report on their practices.

“There are people who have literally concluded that these megabanks are above the law,” Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Al Green, D-Texas, said.

Under the new bill, these bureaus would also have the authority to shut a bank down, break them up, take out a part of the bank or other solutions, Waters explained.

She answered that, under her bill, Wells Fargo would “absolutely qualify” to be shut down.

“As long as we believe that shutting down a bank is dangers to our economy because of the services they provide, we will never move,” she said. “We cannot be held hostage.”

She said that banks would have the opportunity to contest claims they feel are unfair, but that ultimately, the regulators would be responsible before Congress.

“Regulators would be accountable to Congress and the American people that the megabanks are doing what they are supposed to do – serving their customers, and not ripping them off,” Waters said. “It is time we hold megabanks that have a pattern of harming consumers accountable.”

A 38-page Democratic Staff Report, released by Waters last week and prepared by the Democratic staff of the House Committee on Financial Services, claimed regulators, such as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, failed to use their most severe tools to shut down repeat offender megabanks or otherwise hold their executives accountable.

Here is the whole video of Water’s announcement of the new bill:

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Treasury report expected to recommend stripping CFPB power, other financial reform

Maxine Waters: I'm going to move forward to break up Wells Fargo

Will the Fed raise interest rates if the federal government is shut down?

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Greenpath Financial Services mourns the Las Vegas death of one of their own

Hurricanes pull down job growth in September

Does the mortgage interest deduction help or hurt homeownership?

Wells Fargo CEO apologizes before Congress for accounts scandal

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?