Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses
With recent changes, banks are now working with more marijuana-related businesses than ever before
With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.