Lending

Senate rejects private flood insurance reform

Asks for broader reform on NFIP

September 29, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Federal Aviation Administration Flood Insurance Market Parity and Modernization Act National Flood Insurance Program NFIP
Flood street sign

Despite a push in the House of Representatives to reform the private flood insurance market, the provision failed to make it through Senate for approval that same day.

The bipartisan Flood Insurance Market Parity and Modernization Act, sponsored by Reps. Dennis Ross, R-Fla., and Kathy Castor, D-Fla., “repeals government roadblocks to lower flood insurance rates by clarifying how non-government flood insurance policies can satisfy the federal flood insurance mandate for properties that are located in high-risk areas.”

Representatives tacked the bill onto a six-month extension of the Federal Aviation Administration, which was set to expire mere days after it passed through in the Senate.  

According to a Politico article by Lauren Gardner, Senate did vote to extend the FAA’s tax authority for six months but only after cutting the private flood insurance language, which was threatening the bill's chances.

But it wasn’t the flood provision that some Senators had a problem with as much as the timing of trying to get it through Congress.

When the House was trying to pass the bill, Ranking Member of the Committee on Financial Services Maxine Waters, D-Calif., explained the discourse, saying, “Now, let me be clear. I don’t oppose this policy. I voted for it last Congress and I voted for it when we marked it up in Committee this year.”

However, Waters stated that moving this bill, at this time, while ignoring all the other policy responses needed for the flood insurance program and the ongoing natural disasters in our country, is simply irresponsible.

Some senators shared similar opposition toward the bill. As the Politico article noted, while some members support changes to the National Flood Insurance Program, they argued that any effort to promote a private market should be considered as part of broader legislation that addresses the existing federal program.

Rather than add the private flood insurance provision onto the FAA extension, those who wanted the language cut said Congress needed to address the larger issue of creating a long-term solution to the National Flood Insurance Program.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed a three-month extension to the National Flood Insurance Program, with the purpose of giving Congress more time to come up with solution. As it stands, the program has an expected one-year shortfall of $1.4 billion.

With this new extension, the program will expire on Dec. 8, 2017. 

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

House passes bipartisan reform to encourage private flood insurance

Here's why Congress can create bipartisan fix to flood insurance this year

Bill to improve National Flood Insurance Program to reduce direct spending by $187 million

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

OCC claims proof CFPB wrong on arbitration rule data

loanDepot CEO: Mortgage technology does not replace loan officers

House passes bipartisan reform to encourage private flood insurance

Pam Patenaude sworn in as HUD deputy secretary

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.