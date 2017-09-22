Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

ATTOM: Americans want to live in high-risk cities

Home prices accelerate twice as fast in higher risk areas

September 22, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Attom Data Solutions hazard risk Home Price Natural Disaster
tornado home

Watching footage of natural disasters such as hurricanes Harvey, Irma or Maria might make one expect home prices to be higher in cities where there is less risk of natural disasters, but the opposite is actually true, according to the latest 2017 U.S. Natural Housing Risk Index from ATTOM Data Solutions, a multi-sourced property database.

The report found median home prices increase the fastest in cities in the 80th percentile for natural hazard risk, or the top 20% of cities with the highest risk. These cities increased twice as fast over the past five and ten years than the 20% of cities with the lowest risk of natural disaster.

“Strong demand for homes in high-risk natural hazard areas has helped to accelerate price appreciation in those areas over the past decade despite the potential for devastating damage to homes that can be caused by a natural disaster, as evidenced by the recent hurricanes that made landfall in Texas and Florida,” ATTOM Senior Vice President Daren Blomquist said. “That strong demand is driven largely by economic fundamentals, primarily the presence of good-paying jobs, although the natural beauty that often comes hand-in-hand with high natural hazard risk in these areas is also attractive to many homebuyers.”

For the report, ATTOM indexed natural hazard risk in more than 3,000 counties and more than 22,000 cities based on the risk of six natural disasters: earthquakes, floods, hail, hurricane storm surge, tornadoes and wildfires.

As median home prices in the riskiest 20% of cities rose 65% on average over the past five years and 9% over the past 10 years, median home prices in the 20% of least risky cities increased only 32% over the past five years and 3% in the past 10 years.

“There is some evidence in the data that real estate consumers in certain areas are beginning to more heavily factor natural hazard risk into their decisions, particularly when it comes to flood risk,” Blomquist said. “Counter to the national trend, home price appreciation is slower in Florida and Louisiana cities with the highest flood risk than in cities with the lowest flood risk.”

For example, median home prices in Florida cities with the highest hurricane risk increased 8% from last year and 47% from five years ago, while median home prices in cities with the lowest risk increased 11% from last year and 67% from five years ago.

But while home prices may be rising more rapidly, this has its benefits for homeowners in higher risk areas, who have 32% equity on average, as compared to the 21% average equity for homeowners in lower-risk cities.

And perhaps due to the high home prices, homeowners in cities with a higher risk of natural disasters also hold a higher tenure in their homes. Those in the 20% most risky cities who sold in the first six months of 2017 had owned their home an average 8.89 years, compared to 8.03 years for cities in the bottom 20% of natural hazard risk.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

ATTOM: Home affordability just hit the lowest level in a decade

ATTOM: Average homeowner gains 24% return in equity since purchase

ATTOM: Home flipping loan volume hits 9-year high

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Closing rates in August hit highest point since January

Freddie Mac: New home sales set to take over in 2018

Real estate investors host black-tie event to raise money for charity

Homeowners gained nearly $13,000 in equity from last year

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.