Investments Lending

Controversial SoFi CEO quits, effective immediately

Executive Chairman Tom Hutton assumes role of interim CEO

September 15, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Fintech Mike Carney peer-to-peer lender SoFi Tom Hutton
Board Room

SoFi CEO Mike Cagney announced early Friday morning that he is stepping down effective immediately from the role of CEO as controversy surrounding the company intensifies.

The announcement significantly moves up Cagney’s original statement at the beginning of this week that he planned to step down by the end of the year. 

However, over the course of the week, the news about SoFi’s alleged toxic culture only heightened, with a lot of news coverage placing Cagney at the center of the issues. 

The company is currently dealing with claims that the company fired a former employee for reporting sexual harassment allegations to his superiors.

The former employee, Brandon Charles, formerly a senior operations manager at SoFi, said in a lawsuit that he witnessed his female colleagues being harassed by managers.

Cagney adamantly denounced the claims saying, “To be blunt, that kind of behavior has no place at SoFi, and we’re not going to tolerate it.”

“These allegations are being thoroughly investigated by outside attorneys we have engaged. To the extent we determine that there is any truth to the allegations, swift and severe action will be taken. Jing will be following up with an anonymous means for employees to provide our counsel information that could be helpful to their investigation,” he said in a company email to employees, which was published in a blog on SoFi’s website.

Both announcements on Cagney’s departure gave little detail on why he was leaving and made no mention of the lawsuits against the company.   

“I believe now is the right time for SoFi to start the search for a new leader,” Cagney said in a statement. “I could not be more proud of the company we’ve built together, and I look forward to passing the baton to a new CEO who can continue SoFi’s mission of revolutionizing personal finance, helping our members to get ahead and find financial success.”

When the company made the announcement on Monday, it stated that Cagney planned to step down as CEO before the end of 2017. The company added that it already began searching for Cagney’s replacement as CEO, and said that Cagney will remain in the role until the board names a successor.

headshotAccording to the company, Tom Hutton (pictured left) was selected to serve as SoFi’s executive chairman, effective immediately.

But with this new announcement, Hutton will now expand his responsibilities and become interim CEO effective immediately, assuming day-to-day leadership of the company.

According to the company's announcement on Monday, the board has accepted co-founder Mike Cagney’s resignation as CEO and as a member of the board effective immediately and will accelerate its search for a new CEO,

“SoFi’s management and employees have built a remarkable company, and I look forward to helping the company continue to grow,” Hutton said on Monday. “The business is strong, stable and well-positioned. For now, there is no more important work than paving the way for future success by building a transparent, respectful and accountable culture.”

The San Francisco-based peer-to-peer lender got its start in student lending and moved into mortgage lending in late 2014.

Since the news came out about the company’s alleged toxic work environment, publications have also questioned SoFi’s mortgage practices.

Included in Fast Company’s coverage of the fintech company is a bold claim that “in the first round of SoFi mortgages, some homes lacked appraisals.”

[The implication of the accusation, if true, is outlined in a HousingWire blog here.]

SoFi, however, in a response to HousingWire, gave more context around the claim, which isn’t a surprise given that if the claim was true it would be even more bad business for SoFi.

“In late 2014, we tested a simplified version of our home mortgage product that used paystubs for income verification and did not require home appraisal. The test did not proceed into a launched product, and we launched our mortgage product with requirements for full income verification and home appraisal, which is still the case today,” SoFi spokesperson said.

“All of these mortgages met the ability-to-repay standards promulgated by Dodd-Frank and none of these pilot mortgages were ever sold to investors, and we continue to hold those loans on our balance sheet,” they continued.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

SoFi defends mortgage standards, denies Fast Company allegations

SoFi CEO Mike Cagney stepping down as company fights sexual harassment claims

[Video] SoFi CEO on growing appeal of the fintech model

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Chronos Solutions adds liens and judgments data to product offerings

Starkey Mortgage rebrands as Certainty Home Loans

CFPB announces first no-action letter to Upstart Network to gain input on alternative credit

SoFi defends mortgage standards, denies Fast Company allegations

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.