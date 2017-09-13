REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

new REwired blog header

Open commentary on everything impacting the U.S. housing economy. The opinions expressed here represent the author's alone.

Investments Lending Valuations Homeowners

Eager to please, did SoFi close early mortgages without appraisals?

Fast Company publishes article with explosive claims

September 13, 2017
Jacob Gaffney
KEYWORDS Cagney mortgage lending SoFi toxic workplace

There are many advantages to having a Silicon Valley competitive vibe in the mortgage market. For one, the start-ups help keep us on our toes. Another interesting aspect is the use of fintech to disrupt our mortgage lending industry.

I’ve sat on panels that discuss all the benefits the aforementioned Silicon Valley approach brings to housing. Having SoFi around isn’t one of them, if their underwriting standards are as bad as some claim.

If this article at Fast Company proves true, this explosive headline is correct: At SoFi, The Problems Go Way Beyond Its Toxic Workplace.

The article comes on the heels of SoFi's CEO and co-founder, Mike Cagney, stepping down earlier this week as the company is dealing with claims that the company fired a former employee for reporting sexual harassment allegations to his superiors. 

Note: A toxic workplace doesn’t necessarily translate as bad for business, though it can be an indicator.

Instead, cut to the buried news in the article where Ainsley Harris writes: “In the first round of SoFi mortgages, some homes lacked appraisals.”

WHAT? WHY?

Why on earth would a lender not get the value of the collateral it was lending to? Did SoFi think in-depth valuations where unnecessary? Do investors know that SoFi doesn't know how much these homes are worth in the event of an REO?

And it's not the first time some claim that the underwriting at Sofi is not where it should be. In this unauthored blog post, the company defends its income-verification in response to a New York Times piece:

"The story cites unnamed sources saying there was some period where we were “not doing enough” to validate income for mortgage borrowers. This is an incredibly vague claim, and we have no idea what this means. We underwrite our mortgage loans consistent with market standards, which includes rigorous income verification, and consistent with the ability to repay requirements put in place by Dodd-Frank."

Let me say this, whatever the reason to potentially forego appraisals, SoFi’s investors will disagree with that decision. The Fast Company revelation is so baffling that SoFi’s plan for an IPO will be delayed, perhaps indefinitely.

Let’s hope so. A company that plays fast and loose with its own people is shameful. A company that plays fast and loose with prudent lending practices is downright dangerous.

It appears that SoFi needed fast growth to get the attention necessary to secure its investments, and it worked. Earlier this year, SoFi raised $500 million in Series F financing led by Silver Lake. That capital raise came roughly 18 months after SoFi raised $1 billion in its Series E funding, which was led by SoftBank. At the time, the capital raise was the largest single financing round in the fintech space to date.  

Including those two funding rounds, SoFi raised $1.9 billion in equity funding so far.

But did it work too well?

SoFi was then, and continues to be, eager to please.

The Fast Company article makes a passing mention: "Meanwhile, SoFi continues to grow. It funded $3.1 billion in loans last quarter, and posted an adjusted EBITDA of $61.6 million."

However, once word gets out about sidestepping the rules of the game, if true, SoFi will soon find that no matter how disruptive its business model is, money will start to look elsewhere.

[Editors's Note: HousingWire is working to independently verify the Fast Company claims and will follow-up as necessary.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Blog Topics

Fed watching

Big finance

Blog Roll

Calculated Risk

Confounded Interest

Modeled Behavior

RealtyCheck

trulia trends blog

Zero Hedge

Jacob-gaffney
Jacob Gaffney is the Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire and HousingWire.com. He previously covered securitization for Reuters and Source Media in London before returning to the United States in 2009. While in Europe for nearly a decade, he covered bank loans and the high yield market, in addition to commercial paper, student loan, auto and credit card space(s). At HousingWire, he began focusing his journalism on all aspects of the housing and mortgage markets.
Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.