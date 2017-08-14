Lending The Ticker

Former employee files lawsuit against SoFi

Claims he was fired for reporting sexual harassment

August 14, 2017
Brena Swanson
Social Finance, better known as SoFi, was hit with a lawsuit from a former employee who claims that managers fired him for reporting sexual harassment and fraudulent actions, according to an article in Bloomberg by Selina Wang and Julie Verhage.

The article stated that Brandon Charles, a senior operations manager, said in a lawsuit that he witnessed his female colleagues being harassed by managers.

From the article:

He also said he saw SoFi managers canceling loans to cover up mistakes and therefore keep their bonuses high.

"Mr. Charles took a stand against inequity and misogyny; he was fired for it," the lawsuit said. "No woman should be forced to endure sexual harassment from a male superior because he holds her job and financial security in his hands."

A SoFi spokesperson, Jim Prosser, said that the company is familiar with Charles’ allegations, and that "they were investigated in depth by the company and found to have no merit. We will vigorously defend ourselves against any claims otherwise."

SoFi is one of the largest online residential mortgage retailers, only breaking into the mortgage business about three years ago. The company got its start in refinancing student loans. 

Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

