REcolorado MLS CEO on the power of data and the MLS
How housing credit is shaping housing inventory
AI accelerates lending. For real
Legacy Group Capital on their recent acquisition and future plans
Brokerage

Texas-based independent firm joins The Real Brokerage

The Property Shop boasts 125 agents that will join The Real Brokerage’s roster

The Real Brokerage welcomes Texas-based independent brokerage The Property Shop, led by Season Ware, the company announced on Friday. 

The Property Shop joined Real under its Private Label program, which allows independent brokerages to maintain their own brand while reaping the benefits associated with being a part of Real. The acquisition brings 125 additional agents to Real.

“The Property Shop has built a successful business that will benefit from our Private Label program, which allows independent brokerages to tap into Real’s platform without changing their brand or what makes them unique,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement. 

Ware, who founded The Property Shop in 2009, will serve as a growth leader at Real and help to build visibility for its brand. The Property Shop is the largest independent brokerage in Fort Worth.

“Real’s Private Label Program offers the best of both worlds,” Ware said in a statement. “By aligning with Real, we get to keep the heart and boost the power of our business by gaining access to state-of-the art technology, training, equity and a culture that meshes perfectly with ours. I’ve committed to always doing what’s best for my team, and this was a no-brainer.”

Ware becomes the second female leader, after Cheri Benjamin in Atlanta, to bring her independent brokerage to Real in the past two weeks.

Real also offers another program, ProTeams, to assist real estate teams. It leverages Real’s proprietary transaction management platform to allow agents to customize team member caps, splits and fees down to the individual level.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Hiring, Layoffs Promotion 1
Better taps Chad Smith as new president and COO 

Holding company Better Home & Finance hired Chad Smith to be the president and chief operating officer of its mortgage business.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please