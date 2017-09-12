Breaking News

  • Massachusetts planning to sue Equifax over massive data breach

    Equifax, which is already facing inquiries from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the House Financial Services Committee, and others over the credit reporting agency’s massive data breach, has a new problem on its hands – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

Real Estate The Ticker

Milestone: CoreLogic user base grows to 1 million real estate agents

Sets sights on developing new product offering

September 12, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS CoreLogic Matrix Realist users
Electron sphere

CoreLogic, a global information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, announced it reached a new height in real estate agent users.

Due to its focus on real estate solutions, CoreLogic grew to more than 1 million real estate agents in the U.S. and Canada. The company explained its most widely used solutions are Matrix, its multiple listing platform in North America, and Realist, its property information and advanced mapping system. The Matrix now holds about 750,000 users while Realist holds more than 800,000 users.

“Serving a million unique users is a tremendous milestone,” said Chris Bennett, CoreLogic executive leader of real estate solutions. “We’ve worked hard to deliver the forward-looking solutions our clients need to thrive in the modern real estate economy, and this is the result.”

“Now we’re focused on Matrix 360, a project that will combine Matrix and Realist on the same platform, culminating in a groundbreaking property-centric system that will set the standard for the entire industry,” Bennett said. “We showed off many innovative ideas for future development at our annual Real Estate Solutions User Group Summit in Dana Point, Calif., and our clients just loved it.”

CoreLogic explained it recently completed a multi-year project to consolidate its multiple listing platform clients on Matrix. The company explained its growing numbers prove the success of its most recent ventures.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

CoreLogic creates new app for real estate agents on the go

Graphiq partners with CoreLogic to create visual data for real estate

CoreLogic acquires real estate tech and consulting firm Clareity Security Solutions

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Houston housing market still going strong post Harvey

Real estate agents lose some confidence in future mortgage lending volume

Consumers remain too optimistic when estimating home value

CoreLogic: Mortgage delinquencies continue falling in June

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.