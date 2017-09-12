Milestone: CoreLogic user base grows to 1 million real estate agents

CoreLogic, a global information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, announced it reached a new height in real estate agent users.

Due to its focus on real estate solutions, CoreLogic grew to more than 1 million real estate agents in the U.S. and Canada. The company explained its most widely used solutions are Matrix, its multiple listing platform in North America, and Realist, its property information and advanced mapping system. The Matrix now holds about 750,000 users while Realist holds more than 800,000 users.

“Serving a million unique users is a tremendous milestone,” said Chris Bennett, CoreLogic executive leader of real estate solutions. “We’ve worked hard to deliver the forward-looking solutions our clients need to thrive in the modern real estate economy, and this is the result.”

“Now we’re focused on Matrix 360, a project that will combine Matrix and Realist on the same platform, culminating in a groundbreaking property-centric system that will set the standard for the entire industry,” Bennett said. “We showed off many innovative ideas for future development at our annual Real Estate Solutions User Group Summit in Dana Point, Calif., and our clients just loved it.”

CoreLogic explained it recently completed a multi-year project to consolidate its multiple listing platform clients on Matrix. The company explained its growing numbers prove the success of its most recent ventures.