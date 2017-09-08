You have been logged out.
Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Former head of New Jersey housing authority gets 3 years probation for embezzling HUD funds

Ocean City Housing Authority executive director used funds for personal expenses

September 8, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD HUD housing programs New Jersey Ocean City Housing Authority Ocean City, New Jersey
Gavel and money

The former executive director of a New Jersey housing authority received a sentence of three years probation for embezzling money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and using the funds for personal expenses.

Alesia Watson, the former executive director of the Ocean City Housing Authority, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of embezzling federal funds received from HUD and administered by OCHA to which she was not entitled.

According to court documents, as OCHA’s executive director, Watson had access to two credit cards that were designated for use for OCHA. Using those credit cards, Watson purchased 69 MasterCard gift cards between December 2013 and March 2015.

Watson used those gift cards to pay for personal expenses or gave them to friends and family members.

Court documents showed that Watson then used federal funds received from HUD to pay the credit card bills that included the purchase of the gift cards.

According to the plea agreement, the loss associated with the embezzlement was more than $6,500 but less than $15,000. As part of the plea, Watson was ordered to pay restitution of $8,050.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Ex-NJ mayor sent to prison for kickbacks involving HUD funds

HUD awards $132 million for revitalization of distressed neighborhoods

HUD Secretary Carson: Homeownership is the foundation of the economy

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Zillow acquires New Home Feed, listing service for new homes

CFPB, House Financial Services Committee begin investigating Equifax data breach

Equifax is the worst data breach ever and its punishment should fit the crime

Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices of America acquires Long & Foster

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.