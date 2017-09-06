Lending The Ticker

MBA: Refinance applications now make up half of all mortgage applications

Applications increase overall

September 6, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS MBA Mortgage Bankers Association purchase applications refinance applications Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
fall house neighborhood

As mortgage applications ticked slightly higher, the share of refinance applications finally inched its way back up to half of all mortgage applications, according to the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

According to the MBA’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Sept. 1, the refinance share of mortgage activity increased to its highest level since January 2017, making up 50.9% of total applications. This is slightly up from 49.4% the previous week.

The refinance share or mortgage activity has slowly been creeping its way back up to half of all mortgage applications, staying in the high 40s for awhile now.

Meanwhile, the adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 7.2% of total applications.

As a whole, mortgage applications increased 3.3% from one-week earlier after falling two weeks straight.

The Refinance Index increased 5% from the previous week, while the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 1% from one week earlier.

The Federal Housing Administration’s share of total applications decreased to 9.6% from 9.7% the week prior, and the Veterans Affairs’ share of total applications decreased to 9.7% from 10.0% the week prior.

However, the Department of Agriculture’s share of total applications remained frozen at 0.7%.

Mortgage rates also dropped to record lows for the week. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) decreased to its lowest level since November 2016, 4.06%, from 4.11%.

Similarly, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) decreased to its lowest level since November 2016, 3.96% from 4%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to its lowest level since November 2016, 3.98%, from 4.02%, while the average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to its lowest level since November 2016, 3.34%, from 3.36%.

Lastly, the average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs decreased to its lowest level since November 2016, 3.14%, from 3.26%. 

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

MBA: Mortgage applications swing back up

MBA: Refinance and purchase mortgage applications tumble

MBA: Mortgage applications post slight decline

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Despite speculation, Cordray doesn’t announce run for governor at Ohio event

Affordability in question: The National Flood Insurance Program needs $1.4 billion more to function

SoFi CEO on sexual harassment claims: "That kind of behavior has no place at SoFi"

Mnuchin reiterates Mortgage Interest Tax Deduction to stay put in Trump administration tax plan

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.